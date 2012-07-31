NEW YORK, July 31 Brent crude oil futures finished lower for a second day in a row on Tuesday, as hopes faded that any new stimulus that might be adopted by the United States and Europe would be insufficient to put their economies on a sound recovery path.

In London, September Brent crude closed at $104.92 a barrel, down $1.28, or 1.21 percent, after trading from $106.52 to $104.21. However, front-month Brent ended the month $7.12 higher, or 7.28 percent, following monthly losses in April, May and June. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)