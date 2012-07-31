NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. and Brent crude oil futures extended losses on Tuesday as investors were losing hope that potential stimulus measures from the United States and Europe would work to shore up their declining economic growth.

U.S. September crude dropped to a fresh session low of $87.74 a barrel, down $2.04. In London, September Brent skidded to a session low of $104.52, down $1.68. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)