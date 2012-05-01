NEW YORK May 1 U.S. and Brent crude oil futures held gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data showed that U.S. crude stocks rose 2 million barrels last week, less than expected.

NYMEX June crude traded up $1.09 at $105.97 a barrel by 4:36 p.m. EDT (2036 GMT). It was at $106.01 before the American Petroleum Institute released its report.

In London, ICE June Brent crude was up 24 cents at $119.71. Before the data's issuance, Brent was up 12 cents at $119.59. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)