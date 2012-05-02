NEW YORK May 2 U.S. and Brent crude futures extended losses on Wednesday after data showed March factory orders in the United States posted their biggest decline since 2009, a bearish signal for oil demand.

NYMEX crude for June delivery dropped to a session low of $105.47 a barrel, down 69 cents, after the release of the data. By 10:14 a.m. EDT (1414 GMT) it was trading at $105.60, down 56 cents.

In London, ICE June Brent crude fell to a session low of $118.91 a barrel, down 75 cents after the issuance of the data. It later traded at $118.99, down 67 cents. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)