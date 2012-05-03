NEW YORK May 3 U.S. crude oil futures extended losses near the close on Thursday, briefly dropping below their 100-day moving average, as economic worries ahead of Friday's key government jobs report spurred selling across the energy complex.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for June delivery dropped to a session low of $102.36, below the 100-day moving average of $102.37. At the session low, the contract has dropped $2.86, or 2.72 percent, the biggest one-day percentage loss for front-month crude since Dec. 14.

By 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT), June crude traded at $102.53, down $2.69 or 2.56 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)