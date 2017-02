NEW YORK May 15 U.S. crude futures fell further in late trade on Tuesday, as worries that Greece might exit the euro zone outweighed positive German GDP data and a mixed set of U.S. reports pointing to continued, albeit slower, growth.

NYMEX crude for June delivery dropped to a session low of $93.78 a barrel, down $1, or 1.06 percent. By 2:22 p.. EDT (1822 GMT) it traded down 77 cents, or 0.81 percent, at $94.01. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)