NEW YORK May 17 U.S. crude futures briefly
pared gains and Brent crude extended losses after government
data showed that new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits were
unchanged last week.
NYMEX crude for June delivery traded at $93.36, up 55
cents, by 8:38 a.m. EDT (1238 GMT). Before the release of the
data, it traded at $93.22 for a gain of 41 cents. After the
data's issuance it slipped to $93.08, up 27 cents, before
heading higher again.
In London, ICE Brent crude for July, the new
front-month contract, was down 34 cents at $109.41 a barrel.
Before the release of the data, it was down 68 cents at $109.07.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos)