NEW YORK May 17 U.S. crude oil futures extended
gains to more than $1 Thursday as traders reacted to remarks by
the U.S. ambassador to Israel that U.S. plans for a possible
military strike on Iran were ready and the option was "fully
available," analysts said.
They also cited the expected reversal of the Seaway pipeline
beginning Thursday, which was seen as helping ease the oil glut
in the U.S. Midwest.
NYMEX crude for June delivery struck a session high
$93.88 per barrel, up $1.07, or 1.15 percent, before paring
gains. By 9:05 a.m. EDT (1309 GMT) it traded at $93.59, up 78
cents, or 0.84 percent.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos)