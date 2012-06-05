NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. crude oil futures were little changed in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data showed that domestic crude inventories fell 1.8 million barrels last week, larger than the forecast for a 500,000 drawdown in a Reuters poll.

NYMEX crude for July delivery traded at $84.24 a barrel, up 26 cents, by 4:36 p.m. EDT (2036 GMT). Before release of the data from the American Petroleum Institute, it was trading at $84.25. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)