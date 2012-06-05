UPDATE 1-Japan's JX says cuts crude refining target due to "problem"
* JX says problems with secondary units at multiple refineries
NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. crude oil futures were little changed in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data showed that domestic crude inventories fell 1.8 million barrels last week, larger than the forecast for a 500,000 drawdown in a Reuters poll.
NYMEX crude for July delivery traded at $84.24 a barrel, up 26 cents, by 4:36 p.m. EDT (2036 GMT). Before release of the data from the American Petroleum Institute, it was trading at $84.25. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
QUITO, Feb 20 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was within striking distance of winning the first round of Ecuador's presidential election on Monday, as the Andean country's electoral body counted ballots late into the night.
* Fed's Mester talks rate hikes at start of busy week for speeches