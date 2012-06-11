NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. and Brent crude oil extended losses on Monday after a rally on a rescue deal for Spain's banks fizzled, as investors questioned whether the aid would suffice and as debt worries in other euro zone nations persisted.

Leading oil producer Saudi Arabia called for an increase in OPEC's output target, despite a recent fall in crude prices, further stoking bearish sentiment in oil markets.

By 2:08 p.m. EDT (1808 GMT), NYMEX July crude was down 88 cents, or 1.05 percent, at $83.22 a barrel. It fell earlier to a session low of $82.82, down $1.28, or 1.5 percent.

In London, July Brent crude traded at $98.61, down 86 cents, or 0.86 percent. It dropped earlier to a session low of $98.03, down $1.44, or 1.45 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)