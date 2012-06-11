NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. and Brent crude oil
extended losses on Monday after a rally on a rescue deal for
Spain's banks fizzled, as investors questioned whether the aid
would suffice and as debt worries in other euro zone nations
persisted.
Leading oil producer Saudi Arabia called for an increase in
OPEC's output target, despite a recent fall in crude prices,
further stoking bearish sentiment in oil markets.
By 2:08 p.m. EDT (1808 GMT), NYMEX July crude was
down 88 cents, or 1.05 percent, at $83.22 a barrel. It fell
earlier to a session low of $82.82, down $1.28, or 1.5 percent.
In London, July Brent crude traded at $98.61, down
86 cents, or 0.86 percent. It dropped earlier to a session low
of $98.03, down $1.44, or 1.45 percent.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)