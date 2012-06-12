Iraq plans offshore oil and gas exploration to boost reserves
BAGHDAD, Feb 27 Iraq is planning to start offshore oil and gas exploration to boost the OPEC nation's reserves, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said in a statement on Monday.
NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. crude oil futures rose more than a dollar on Tuesday, rebounding from an eight-month low earlier that tested support just above $81 a barrel and encouraged bargain hunters to step in.
NYMEX crude for July delivery rose to a session high of $83.72, up $1.02, or 1.23 percent. By 11:27 a.m. EDT (1527 GMT), it traded at $83.39, up 69 cents, or 0.83 percent.
In overnight trading, the contract fell to a session low of $81.07, the lowest since Oct. 6 last year. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 27 If you were looking for evidence of reduced crude oil supply from OPEC and its main ally in cutting output to boost prices, Russia, then stay away from Asia's top importers.
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia may cut oil production as part of an OPEC-led agreement designed to boost prices faster than it had previously expected, if its domestic companies are able, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.