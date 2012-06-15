NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. and Brent crude oil futures turned lower in choppy trading, with traders nervous ahead of crucial elections in Greece this weekend and as U.S. manufacturing data and a closely watched consumer confidence survey stoked more oil demand worries.

NYMEX crude for July delivery fell to a session low of $83.42 a barrel, down 49 cents, after hitting an early high of $84.80.

In London, ICE August Brent crude was down 6 cents at $97.11. It had climbed to a session high $98.10 earlier. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)