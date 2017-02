NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. crude futures slid further on Thursday in a sell-off triggered by weak economic data from China, the United States and the euro zone and ample oil supplies.

By 2:10 p.m. EDT (1810 GMT), NYMEX crude for August delivery as down $3.11, or 3.82 percent at $78.34, a barrel. It had dropped to a session low of $78.28, down $3.17, or 3.9 percent, the lowest for front-month NYMEX crude since Oct. 5 last year. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)