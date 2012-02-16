(Corrects NYMEX crude price to $101.21, not $191.21)
Feb 16 U.S. crude oil futures pared losses
and Brent crude added to gains after U.S. government data showed
that U.S. weekly jobless claims dropped to a near four-year low.
Other domestic economic data released showed that housing
starts rose while producer prices edged up, both for January.
By 8:36 a.m. EST (1336 GMT), NYMEX March crude was
down 59 cents at $101.21 a barrel. It traded down 73 cents at
$101.07 before release of the reports.
In London, ICE Brent April crude was up 33 cents at
$119.26. Before release of the reports, it was up 17 cents
$119.10.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos)