(Corrects NYMEX crude price to $101.21, not $191.21)

Feb 16 U.S. crude oil futures pared losses and Brent crude added to gains after U.S. government data showed that U.S. weekly jobless claims dropped to a near four-year low.

Other domestic economic data released showed that housing starts rose while producer prices edged up, both for January.

By 8:36 a.m. EST (1336 GMT), NYMEX March crude was down 59 cents at $101.21 a barrel. It traded down 73 cents at $101.07 before release of the reports.

In London, ICE Brent April crude was up 33 cents at $119.26. Before release of the reports, it was up 17 cents $119.10. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)