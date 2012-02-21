Total in talks to buy Iranian LNG project-sources
MILAN/PARIS, Feb 27 Total is in talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in Iran's partly-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, Iran LNG, seeking to unlock vast gas reserves.
NEW YORK Feb 21 Brent crude oil futures shot to an eight-month high on Tuesday on persistent fears over Iran oil supplies and as Greece has obtained a second international debt bailout.
In London, ICE April Brent crude jumped to a session high of $121.32 a barrel, gaining $1.27 or 1.06 percent, the highest front-month Brent price since the June 15, 2011 intraday peak of $121.47.. By 1:31 p.m. EST (1831 GMT), it traded at $121.12, up $1.07, or 0.89 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
MILAN/PARIS, Feb 27 Total is in talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in Iran's partly-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, Iran LNG, seeking to unlock vast gas reserves.
LONDON, Feb 27 For every buyer of futures and options there must be a seller. For every long position there must be a corresponding short position.
DUSHANBE, Feb 27 Russia and Tajikistan agreed to bolster guarding of the former Soviet republic's border with Afghanistan to prevent a spillover of the conflict there, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.