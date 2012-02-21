NEW YORK Feb 21 Brent crude oil futures shot to an eight-month high on Tuesday on persistent fears over Iran oil supplies and as Greece has obtained a second international debt bailout.

In London, ICE April Brent crude jumped to a session high of $121.32 a barrel, gaining $1.27 or 1.06 percent, the highest front-month Brent price since the June 15, 2011 intraday peak of $121.47.. By 1:31 p.m. EST (1831 GMT), it traded at $121.12, up $1.07, or 0.89 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)