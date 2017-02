NEW YORK Feb 22 U.S. crude oil futures turned positive briefly in late trading on Wednesday as investors weighed rising Iran tensions with the West against concerns about slower global economic growth.

NYMEX crude for April delivery climbed to a session high of $106.72, up 47 cents, the highest price for U.S. front-month crude since May 5 last year, when the intraday high hit $109.38. By 2:30 p.m. EST (1930 GMT), the contract was down 2 cents at $106.23. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)