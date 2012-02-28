NEW YORK Feb 28 U.S. crude oil futures were little changed in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data showed that domestic crude stocks rose 521,000 barrels last week, below the forecast for a 1.1 million-barrel increase in a Reuters poll.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery was down $2.09 at $106.47 a barrel by 4:38 p.m. EST (2138 GMT). Before the data was released by the American Petroleum Institute, the contract traded at $106.50, down $2.06. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)