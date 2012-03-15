GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth peak, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. crude oil futures climbed back to positive territory and Brent crude pared much of its losses on Thursday after falling sharply just before midday on news that Britain had agreed to cooperate with the United States in releasing strategic oil reserves later this year.
U.S. NYMEX crude for April delivery rose back 19 cents to $105.62 a barrel, before backing down to $105.55. ICE April Brent crude traded in London at $123.80, down $1.17. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
Feb 14 For nearly 50 years, the Oroville Dam has provided a water lifeline to residents across the state of California. But for the community in its shadow, the dam has been a source of contention and legal battles.
TOKYO, Feb 15 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) submitted plans on Wednesday to sell a total of 70 billion yen ($612 million) of bonds, its first sale since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.