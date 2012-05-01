NEW YORK May 1 U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $1 a barrel and Brent oil turned positive on Tuesday, lifted by data showing U.S. manufacturing rose more than expected in April and that employment in the sector increased.

NYMEX crude for June delivery climbed to a session high of $106.08, up $1.21, the highest intraday price since March 29. By 10:36 a.m. EDT (1436 GMT), it traded at $105.87, up $1, or 0.95 percent.

In London, ICE June Brent was up 18 cents, or 0.15 percent, at $119.65. Minutes before turning positive it had traded down 13 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $119.34. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)