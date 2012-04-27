Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. crude oil futures turned positive in light volume trading on Friday, helped by short-covering ahead of the weekend and with hopes rising for more U.S. Fed monetary easing after data showed a lower-than-expected first quarter GDP estimate.
NYMEX crude for June delivery traded up 14 cents at $104.69 a barrel by 1:25 p.m. EDT (1725 GMT), after having pushed up the session high to $104.83. It traded as low as $103.74 in the morning trade. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.