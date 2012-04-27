NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. crude oil futures turned positive in light volume trading on Friday, helped by short-covering ahead of the weekend and with hopes rising for more U.S. Fed monetary easing after data showed a lower-than-expected first quarter GDP estimate.

NYMEX crude for June delivery traded up 14 cents at $104.69 a barrel by 1:25 p.m. EDT (1725 GMT), after having pushed up the session high to $104.83. It traded as low as $103.74 in the morning trade. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)