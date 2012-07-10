NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. crude futures remained sharply lower in post-settlement trading on Tuesday, after industry data showed that domestic crude inventories fell 695,000 barrels last week, less than the 1.2 million barrel decline forecast in a Reuters poll.

NYMEX crude for August delivery was down $1.91 at $84.08 a barrel by 4:35 p.m. EDT (2035 GMT). Before the data from the American Petroleum Institute was released, the contract traded at $84.00, down $1.99. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)