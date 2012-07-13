NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. crude oil futures briefly pushed above their 50-day average on Friday in short-covering near the close, with prices having been supported earlier by easing growth worries on China's second quarter GDP and North Sea supply issues.

NYMEX August crude surged to a session high of $87.61 a barrel, gaining $1.53, breaking above the 50-day average of $87.50. By 2:28 p.m. EDT (1828 GMT, it traded at $87.12, up $1.04. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)