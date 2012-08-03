NEW YORK Aug 3 U.S. crude futures rose more than $4 a barrel on Friday, extending gains after government data showed the biggest U.S. job increase in five months, improving the outlook for oil demand.

NYMEX crude for September delivery hit a session high of $91.15 a barrel, up $4.02, or 4.61 percent. By 11:25 a.m. EDT (1525 GMT), it was trading at $90.99, up $3.86, or 4.43 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)