UPDATE 3-TransCanada files Keystone XL route application in Nebraska
* Application "clearest path to achieving route certainty" (Adds response from group opposing pipeline)
NEW YORK Aug 3 U.S. crude futures rose more than $4 a barrel on Friday, extending gains after government data showed the biggest U.S. job increase in five months, improving the outlook for oil demand.
NYMEX crude for September delivery hit a session high of $91.15 a barrel, up $4.02, or 4.61 percent. By 11:25 a.m. EDT (1525 GMT), it was trading at $90.99, up $3.86, or 4.43 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Application "clearest path to achieving route certainty" (Adds response from group opposing pipeline)
BRASILIA, Feb 16 Brazilian police targeted the son of Senator Edison Lobão and a former senator in search-and-seizure operations on Thursday, a source said, investigating possible bribes paid during construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Nearly 800 former Environmental Protection Agency officials urged the U.S. Senate to reject President Donald Trump's nominee to run the agency as the chamber moved closer on Thursday to approving his pick, Scott Pruitt, the attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.