NEW YORK Aug 7 U.S. RBOB gasoline and heating oil futures extended their gains on Tuesday, hitting their highest intraday levels in almost three months, in the wake of recent refinery outages and a fire that hit Chevron Corp's 245,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Richmond, California.

NYMEX September RBOB gasoline rose to a session high of $3.0045 a gallon, up 8.24 cents, or 2.82 percent, the highest intraday price for front-month RBOB since May 11's high of $3.0131.

NYMEX September heating oil surged to a session high of $3.0044 a gallon, gaining 6.39 cents, or 2.17 percent, the highest intraday since May 10's high of $3.0065. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)