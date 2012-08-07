NEW YORK Aug 7 U.S. RBOB gasoline and heating
oil futures extended their gains on Tuesday, hitting their
highest intraday levels in almost three months, in the wake of
recent refinery outages and a fire that hit Chevron Corp's
245,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Richmond, California.
NYMEX September RBOB gasoline rose to a session high
of $3.0045 a gallon, up 8.24 cents, or 2.82 percent, the
highest intraday price for front-month RBOB since May 11's high
of $3.0131.
NYMEX September heating oil surged to a session high
of $3.0044 a gallon, gaining 6.39 cents, or 2.17 percent, the
highest intraday since May 10's high of $3.0065.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos)