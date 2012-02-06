(Fixes typo and link to story in 17th paragraph)

NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. crude oil futures rose on Friday, snapping a five-day losing streak, as a surprise surge in U.S. jobs for January added to recent signs of improving economic growth and raised hopes for better oil demand going forward.

The upbeat economic outlook added to early gains triggered by a warning from Iran's supreme leader that the country would retaliate against the West for imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic over its nuclear program.

Despite the day's gains, prices fell for the week, pressured by midweek inventory data which showed a higher-than-expected rise in domestic oil stockpiles and an unexpectedly large increase in gasoline inventories.

Heating oil futures paced the energy complex, with the front-month March contract closing at an 11-week high due to a drop in inventories for six consecutive weeks.

Weak demand for gasoline pulled down RBOB futures for the week, though they ended up on the day.

The U.S. economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months in January and the unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to a near three-year low, Labor Department data showed.

Nonfarm payrolls jumped 243,000, as factory jobs grew by the most in a year. The jobless rate fell to 8.3 percent - the lowest since February 2009 - from 8.5 percent in December.

The gain in employment was the largest since April and far outstripped the 150,000 predicted in a Reuters poll of economists, suggesting less likehood of further stimulus from the Federal Reserve to spur a stronger recovery.

The situation in the Middle East remained in traders' focus.

The U.N. Security Council meets Saturday morning to vote on a European-Arab draft resolution endorsing an Arab League plan calling for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to give up power, council envoys said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March delivery settled at $97.84 a barrel, gaining $1.48, or 1.54 percent. For the week, front-month crude fell $1.72, or 1.73 percent, from the $99.56 on Jan. 27. It fell after gaining in the week to Jan. 27th

* In London, ICE Brent crude for March delivery closed at $114.58 a barrel, gaining $2.51, or 2.24 percent, the highest since Nov. 8's settlement at $115. For the week, front-month Brent rose $3.12, or 2.8 percent, extending gains to a second straight week.

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened further to $16.74 at the close, from $15.71 on Thursday. Before the close, the premium rose above $17, the widest since Nov. 9, when it reached $18.80. CL-LCO1=R

* NYMEX March heating oil ended at $3.1144 a gallon, rising 6.15 cents or 2.01 percent, the highest since Nov. 16's settlement at $3.1346. For the week, the contract rose 4.4 cents, or 1.43 percent, from the $3.0704 close on Jan. 27.

* NYMEX March RBOB gasoline closed at $2.9144 a gallon, up 4.55 cents, or 1.59 percent, highest since Jan. 27's settlement at $2.9268. For the week, the contract edged down 1.24 cents, or 0.42 pct.

* Hedge funds and other large investors increased their net long positions in NYMEX crude futures and options by 10,079 contracts to 204,044 in the week to Jan. 24, the highest level since November, the U.S. Commodity Trading Commission said in a weekly report.

* Pilots resumed moving ships outbound from the major oil port of Houston after fog that had persisted for a day and a half lifted on Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

* Sunoco Inc shut a reformer at the Girard Point section of its 335,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Philadelphia after a loss of power in a compressor on Thursday, according to a filing with pollution regulators.

* China's net crude oil imports are expected to rise 5.9 percent this year, the slowest growth rate since 2006, according to a local media report from Beijing, which cited a report by China National Petroleum Corp.

* Britain's service sector expanded at its fastest pace in 10 months in January, exceeding every expectation while activity in the Indian and Russian services companies grew at the fastest pace in six months.

* The euro zone's vast services sector snapped four months of decline by expanding last month, though weakly. The latest purchasing managers' index (PMIs) suggests that if a recession occurs, it will be mild, economists said

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar rallied against the euro after the U.S. jobs report.

* The Nasdaq Composite Index vaulted to an 11-year high, the Dow Jones industrial average climbed to a near four-year peak and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose to its highest level in more than six months on the jobs data as optimism grew that the labor market was on a path to recovery.

* Copper surged nearly 3 percent to hit the highest level in a week, driven by the strong U.S. jobs and services sector data. [MET/L:]

* Gold extended losses and were down about 2 percent, its biggest one-day loss in more than a month as the jobs data dashed expectations of a further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA

* American Petroleum Institute weekly U.S. petroleum stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT), Tuesday.

