NEW YORK Aug 5 U.S. crude oil futures rose slightly on Friday to end a four-day losing streak on a positive jobs report and a pipeline fire in Iran.

But for the week, crude futures suffered a loss of more than 9 percent, as deeper anxieties about the long-term course of economy sparked risk aversion for most of the recent sessions.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 settled at $86.88 a barrel, edging up 25 cents, or 0.29 percent, after trading from $82.87 to $88.32.

For the week, the contract fell $8.82, or 9.22 percent, from the $95.70 close on July 29. It was the biggest weekly drop since the record loss of $16.75, or 14.7 percent, in the week to May 6. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)