NEW YORK Aug 5 U.S. crude oil futures rose
slightly on Friday to end a five-day losing streak on a
positive jobs report and a pipeline fire in Iran.
But for the week, crude futures suffered a loss of more
than 9 percent, as deeper anxieties about the long-term course
of economy sparked risk aversion for most of the recent
sessions.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September
delivery CLU1 settled at $86.88 a barrel, edging up 25 cents,
or 0.29 percent, after trading from $82.87 to $88.32.
For the week, the contract fell $8.82, or 9.22 percent, from
the $95.70 close on July 29. It was the biggest weekly drop
since the record loss of $16.75, or 14.7 percent, in the week
to May 6.
