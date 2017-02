NEW YORK Aug 8 U.S. crude oil futures slumped more than 6 percent to an eight-month low at the close on Monday, battered by a sell-off spurred by the downgrade of the U.S. credit rating.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery settled at $81.31 a barrel, down $5.57, or 6.41 percent, the lowest since Nov. 23, 2010, when prices closed at $81.25.

U.S. crude closely followed Wall Street, where the S&P 500 Index, the stock market's broadest barometer, fell 73.44 points or 6.12 percent, to 1,125.94. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)