UPDATE 1-U.S. to sell 10 mln barrels of SPR oil in Feb -Energy Dept
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. crude oil futures dived to a nine-month low at the close on Tuesday, after a tumultuous session that saw prices seesaw in a $7 range, falling back after the Federal Reserve said it will keep interest rates low for at least two years.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 settled at $79.30 a barrel, the lowest since Sept. 29, when prices closed at $77.86. It traded from $75.71 to $83.05. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. independent refiners like Phillips and Valero have offered mixed support for Republican efforts to boost American jobs and products, expressing concerns about how a border tax on imports could upend the energy ecosystem.
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 8 Native American groups said they would step up efforts to block the development of energy infrastructure across the United States to prevent future water contamination and damage to sacred land, following the defeat for the Standing Rock Sioux in its battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline.