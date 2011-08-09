NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. crude oil futures dived to a nine-month low at the close on Tuesday, after a tumultuous session that saw prices seesaw in a $7 range, falling back after the Federal Reserve said it will keep interest rates low for at least two years.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 settled at $79.30 a barrel, the lowest since Sept. 29, when prices closed at $77.86. It traded from $75.71 to $83.05. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)