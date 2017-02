NEW YORK Aug 12 Brent and U.S. crude oil futures rose back after dropping suddenly on Friday on data showing that American consumer sentiment tumbled to a historic low this month due to economic worries.

In London, ICE Brent crude for September delivery LCU1 traded up 33 cents at $108.35 a barrel, and U.S. September crude CLU1 was up 64 cents at $86.36 a barrel by 10:07 a.m. EDT (1407 GMT).

Prices shifted higher quickly after the euro pared its gains against the dollar on the consumer pulse data. The U.S. dollar was down 0.14 percent against a basket of currencies. .DXY

(Reporting by Gene Ramos)