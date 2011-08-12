NEW YORK Aug 12 U.S. crude oil futures ended lower on Friday, snapping two days of gains, as a slump in consumer confidence weighed, erasing gains spurred by a jump in July retail sales.

Crude futures also closed the week lower, down for the third straight week, as the consumer confidence data added to fears that the economy may slide back into recession after last week's U.S. credit downgrade.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 settled at $85.38 a barrel, edging down 34 cents, or 0.4 percent, after trading between $84.02 to $87.37.

For the week, the front-month contract was down $1.50, or 1.73 percent, from the $86.88 close on Aug. 5. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)