NEW YORK Aug 12 U.S. crude oil futures ended
lower on Friday, snapping two days of gains, as a slump in
consumer confidence weighed, erasing gains spurred by a jump in
July retail sales.
Crude futures also closed the week lower, down for the
third straight week, as the consumer confidence data added to
fears that the economy may slide back into recession after last
week's U.S. credit downgrade.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September
delivery CLU1 settled at $85.38 a barrel, edging down 34
cents, or 0.4 percent, after trading between $84.02 to $87.37.
For the week, the front-month contract was down $1.50, or
1.73 percent, from the $86.88 close on Aug. 5.
