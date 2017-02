NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. crude oil futures extended gains to more than $2 on Monday as Wall Street rose after a volatile week and economic data from Japan supported.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 was up $1.82, or 2.13 percent, at $87.20 a barrel by 1O:28 a.m. EDT (1428 GMT), after trading between $84.40 and $87.49. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)