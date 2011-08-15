NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. crude futures rebounded Monday as Wall Street rose on acquisitions news and hopes that Europe's debt crisis could be resolved.

The dollar fell against a basket of currencies, whetting appetite for riskier assets. .DXY Japan's GDP declined much less than expected after March's disastrous earthquake, adding support.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 settled at $87.88 a barrel, up $2.50, or 2.93 percent, after trading between $84.40 and $88.05. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)