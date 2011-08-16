NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. crude oil futures pared losses on Tuesday after data showed U.S. industrial output rose 0.9 percent in July, beating forecasts and marking its fastest pace in seven months.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 9:19 a.m. EDT (1319 GMT), crude for September delivery CLU1 was down $1.00, or 1.14 percent, at $86.88 a barrel. The contract earlier fell to a session low of $85.62, down $2.26, or 2.57 percent, on global economic worries. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)