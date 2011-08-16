NEW YORK Aug 16 Brent and U.S. crude oil futures seesawed after a meeting of French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday to discuss potential solutions to the euro zone debt crisis.

Oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic briefly turned positive as Sarkozy began speaking at a press conference. In short order, prices fell back.

In London, the more actively traded Brent crude for October delivery LCOV1 was down 19 cents at $109.65 a barrel by 12:20 p.m. EDT (1620 GMT). The September Brent contract LCOU1, which expires at the close Tuesday, was off 26 cents at $109.65.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 was down 38 cents at $87.50 a barrel. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)