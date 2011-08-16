NEW YORK Aug 16 Brent crude oil futures for October deliver LCOV1 lost further ground on Tuesday as a meeting between French and German leaders failed to quell anxieties about debt troubles besetting the euro zone.

In London, the more actively traded ICE October Brent crude contract fell back $1.02 to $108.82 a barrel by 1:23 p.m. EDT (1723 GMT). September Brent LCOU1, which is to expire at the close of the day's session, was down 51 cents at $109.40. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)