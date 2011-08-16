NEW YORK, Aug 16 U.S. crude futures pared losses in post-settlement trade on Tuesday after industry data showed gasoline stocks fell more than expected last week.

Crude stocks at the delivery hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, declined, also helping pare post-settlement losses. [API/S]

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 was down 64 cents at $87.24 a barrel by 4:38 p.m. EDT (2038 GMT). Before the release of the data from the American Petroleum Institute, the contract was down 96 cents. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)