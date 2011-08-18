NEW YORK Aug 18 U.S. crude oil futures fell nearly 6 percent on Thursday, the biggest one-day loss since Aug. 8 after the U.S. credit downgrade, as a series of weak U.S. economic data added to recession fears.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 settled at $82.38 a barrel, falling $5.20, or 5.94 percent, after trading between $81.86 to $87.53. It was the lowest close since Aug. 8, when prices settled at $81.31, down $5.57, or 6.41 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)