NEW YORK, Aug 18 Brent crude oil futures fell more than 3 percent on Thursday, as a crop of weak economic data sparked more recession fears in the United States and compelled investors to cut down on riskier assets.

In London, ICE Brent crude for October delivery LCOV1 settled at $106.99 a barrel, falling $3.61, or 3.26 percent, after trading between $106.27 and $110.75.

It was the biggest one-day loss since Aug. 8, after the U.S. credit rating downgrade, when Brent ended down $5.63, or 5.15 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)