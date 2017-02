NEW YORK Aug 19 U.S. crude oil futures rebounded on Friday, tracking Wall Street where the S&P 500 index took a stab to higher ground after opening lower on recession fears.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September deliver CLU1 was up 40 cents, or 0.49 percent, at $82.78 a barrel, after hitting a session low of $79.17. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)