UPDATE 5-Oil prices steady as reviving shale balances OPEC cuts
* Concerns over U.S., China oil demand (Updates detail, comment, prices in paragraphs 2, 6-8)
NEW YORK Aug 19 U.S. crude oil futures turned negative in a late-session reversal on slight pre-weekend profit-taking after a bounce to above $83 a barrel earlier.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 was down 22 cents, or 2.67 percent, at $82.16 a barrel, having traded between $79.17 to $83.55. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)
* Concerns over U.S., China oil demand (Updates detail, comment, prices in paragraphs 2, 6-8)
* GRAPHIC - Brent/WTI futures spreads: http://reut.rs/2jX82wz
DUBAI, Feb 7 Oman and Iran have agreed to change the route of a planned undersea gas export pipeline, to avoid waters controlled by the United Arab Emirates, Iran's oil minister said on Tuesday after meeting his Omani counterpart in Tehran.