NEW YORK Aug 19 U.S. crude oil futures turned negative in a late-session reversal on slight pre-weekend profit-taking after a bounce to above $83 a barrel earlier.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 was down 22 cents, or 2.67 percent, at $82.16 a barrel, having traded between $79.17 to $83.55. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)