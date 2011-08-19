NEW YORK Aug 19 U.S. crude oil futures ended lower on Friday after a late-session shift to negative territory on continuing worries about the economy, after a series of negative data on Thursday.

Prices also fell as investors took some pre-weekend profits or squared books ahead of the front-month contract's expiration on Monday.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 settled at $82.26 a barrel, dipping 12 cents, or 0.15 percent, after trading between $79.17 to $83.55. For the week, front-month crude fell $3.12, or 3.65 percent, from the $85.38 close on Aug. 12, down for a fourth straight weeks. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)