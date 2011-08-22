NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. crude futures ended higher in volatile, pre-expiry trading on Monday as gains on Wall Street lifted sentiment toward oil.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 expired and settled at $84.12 a barrel, gaining $1.86, or 2.26 percent, and trading from $81.13 to $84.67.

The more actively traded October crude CLV1 closed at $84.42, up $2.01, or 2.44 percent, trading from $81.18 to $84.80. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)