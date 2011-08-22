UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. crude futures ended higher in volatile, pre-expiry trading on Monday as gains on Wall Street lifted sentiment toward oil.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 expired and settled at $84.12 a barrel, gaining $1.86, or 2.26 percent, and trading from $81.13 to $84.67.
The more actively traded October crude CLV1 closed at $84.42, up $2.01, or 2.44 percent, trading from $81.18 to $84.80. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.