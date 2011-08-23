NEW YORK Aug 23 U.S., crude oil futures ended more than 1 percent higher on Tuesday, supported by a rally on Wall Street that was spurred by optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon signal more action to support economic growth.

Continued fighting in Libya, though much of Tripoli was already in rebel hands, and disruptions in Nigeria's oil exports also lifted crude oil futures.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange trading proceeded in spite of jitters after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the U.S. East Coast. Crude for October delivery CLV1 settled at $85.44, gaining $1.02, or 1.21 percent, after trading from $83.40 to $86.39. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)