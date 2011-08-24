NEW YORK Aug 24 U.S. crude oil futures ended lower on Wednesday on uncertainty about Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Barnanke's speech to central bankers on Friday, erasing gains spawned by an unexpected weekly drawdown on crude inventories.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 settled at $85.16 a barrel, dipping 28 cents, or 0.33 percent, after trading between $84.55 to $86.59. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)