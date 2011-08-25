NEW YORK Aug 25 Brent and U.S. crude oil futures lost further ground on Thursday, taking a cue from Wall Street where Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) decline after CEO Steve Job's resignation weighed on sentiment.

In London, ICE Brent for October delivery LCOV1 was down 85 cents, or 0.77 percent, after dropping to a session low of $109 by 10:52 a.m. EDT (1452 GMT). On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 was down $1.70, or 2 percent, after falling to a session low of $83.01. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)