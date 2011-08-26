NEW YORK Aug 26 U.S. crude oil futures ended
higher on Friday, on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would
cobble together more aid for the weak economy, though its
chief, Ben Bernanke, stopped short of detailing further action
to boost the U.S recovery.
Traders also positioned ahead of the arrival of powerful
Hurricane Irene on the East Coast, as oil terminals,
refineries, pipelines, and other energy infrastructure prepared
for a stormy weekend.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery rose for a second day and settled at $85.37 a barrel,
gaining 7.00 cents as it crawled back from the session low of
$82.95. For the week, front-month crude gained $3.11, or 3.78
percent, snapping a four-week losing streak.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos)