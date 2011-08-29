NEW YORK Aug 29 U.S. crude oil futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as consumer spending posted its largest rise in five months in July, reinforcing views the economy was not sliding back into recession,

East Coast refineries and other energy facilities escaped serious damage in the wake of Hurricane Irene, which barreled through the region during the weekend.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 extended gains to a third session and settled at $87.27 a barrel, gaining $1.90, or 2.23 percent, after trading from $85.11 to $87.62. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)