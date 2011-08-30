UPDATE 7-Oil prices edge up on short covering, gasoline jumps
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Adds comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK Aug 30 U.S. and Brent crude oil futures extended gains on Tuesday as the market focused on the newly formed Tropical Storm Katia, which was strengthening over the eastern Atlantic.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 surged to a session high of $88.37 a barrel, up $1.10, or 1.26 percent. By 10:43 a.m EDT (1443 GMT) it had backed down to $88.04, up 77 cents.
In London, ICE Brent for October delivery LCOV1 shot up to a session high of $113.55, up $1.67, or 1.49 percent. It later traded at $113.31, up $1.43. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Adds comment, updates prices)
* Energy shares, miners weak (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
ALEPPO, Syria, Feb 8 The Batash family are working with their bare hands to clear debris from Aleppo's al-Mouassassi Street, rebuilding their wrecked neighbourhood after years of fighting that came to an end in December.