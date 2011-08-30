NEW YORK Aug 30 U.S. and Brent crude oil futures extended gains on Tuesday as the market focused on the newly formed Tropical Storm Katia, which was strengthening over the eastern Atlantic.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 surged to a session high of $88.37 a barrel, up $1.10, or 1.26 percent. By 10:43 a.m EDT (1443 GMT) it had backed down to $88.04, up 77 cents.

In London, ICE Brent for October delivery LCOV1 shot up to a session high of $113.55, up $1.67, or 1.49 percent. It later traded at $113.31, up $1.43. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)