NEW YORK, Aug 30 Brent and U.S. crude oil futures rallied by around 2 percent on Tuesday, as traders intensified their watch over newly formed Tropical Storm Katia.

The storm was strengthening over the eastern Atlantic and was expected to become a hurricane by late Wednesday or Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said.

In London, ICE Brent for October delivery LCOV1 posted a session high of $113.99, up $2.11, or 1.88 percent, the highest since Aug. 3's intraday peak of $116.29.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 climbed to a session high of $89.06, gaining $1.79, or 2.05 percent. It was the highest since the Aug. 4 intraday peak of $92.59. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)